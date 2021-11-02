Nov. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

Park Hills's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Park Hills folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 51 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.