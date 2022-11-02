 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland

For the drive home in Park Hills: Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Park Hills will be warm. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News