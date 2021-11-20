Nov. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Park Hills folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.