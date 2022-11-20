Nov. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland

This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Clear. Low 26F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Park Hills temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.