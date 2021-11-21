 Skip to main content
Nov. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Park Hills tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 45 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

