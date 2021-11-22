This evening in Park Hills: A mostly clear sky. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Park Hills temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 53 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.
Nov. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
Related to this story
Most Popular
Thanksgiving holiday travel in the U.S. could be messy as forecast models show the potential for plunging temperatures and a significant storm.
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Park Hills area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temp…
Park Hills folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies …
Park Hills residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 de…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Park Hills area. It looks to reach a chilly 50 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Expect clear sk…
Park Hills temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 4…
Conditions on ultra-hot exoplanet WASP-76b are totally unlike anything here on Earth. It's hot enough there to vaporize metals.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Park Hills Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. We'll see a low temp…
Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Park Hills folks…