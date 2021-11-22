Nov. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

This evening in Park Hills: A mostly clear sky. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Park Hills temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 53 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.