For the drive home in Park Hills: A mostly clear sky. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Park Hills people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
Related to this story
Most Popular
The National Weather Service forecasts a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow that "may paralyze" parts of western New York, including Buffalo.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Park Hills today. It should reach a bitter 42 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. We will see clear s…
Park Hills residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 45 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. Ex…
Park Hills folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloud…
🎧 We continue our winter weather discussion with Dave Robinson from the Rutgers Global Snow Lab.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Park Hills today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Park Hills area Saturday. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. A 16-degree low is forecasted. It sho…
38 states are operating or building networks of weather monitoring stations to give more precise data than they get from the National Weather Service.
Folks in the Park Hills area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
For the drive home in Park Hills: Clear. Low 21F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Park Hills area Thursday. The f…