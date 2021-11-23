Park Hills's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low 41F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Park Hills people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. Park Hills could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
