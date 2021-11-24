This evening in Park Hills: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 42F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Cool temperatures will blanket the Park Hills area Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
