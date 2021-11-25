 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

Park Hills's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 21F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Park Hills tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 48 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News