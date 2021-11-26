 Skip to main content
Nov. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

Park Hills's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

