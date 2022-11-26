For the drive home in Park Hills: Rain. Low 46F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Sunday, there is a 57% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
