This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 55 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
