Nov. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

This evening in Park Hills: A mostly clear sky. Low 41F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Park Hills folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 58 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.