This evening in Park Hills: A mostly clear sky. Low 41F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Park Hills folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 58 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.
Nov. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
Related to this story
Most Popular
Park Hills people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. We will see cl…
Temperatures in Park Hills will be cool today. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clo…
Park Hills residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cool 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Park Hills could…
Park Hills temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 2…
The West Coast of Canada is known for wet autumn weather, but the recent storm in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley was one for the record books.
Park Hills temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 55 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, b…
Park Hills's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Park Hills area…
This evening in Park Hills: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 42F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near …