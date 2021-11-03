Nov. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Mostly clear. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Park Hills temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Watch from THU 1:00 AM CDT until THU 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.