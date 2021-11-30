 Skip to main content
Nov. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

For the drive home in Park Hills: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Park Hills area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 66 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

