 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland

For the drive home in Park Hills: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Park Hills will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 46 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News