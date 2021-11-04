Nov. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

This evening in Park Hills: A mostly clear sky. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.