Nov. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

This evening in Park Hills: A mostly clear sky. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

