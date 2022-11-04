Nov. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland

Park Hills's evening forecast: Rain and thunderstorms. Low 57F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Park Hills area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 60 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.