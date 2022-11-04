Park Hills's evening forecast: Rain and thunderstorms. Low 57F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Park Hills area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 60 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Park Hills will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly clo…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Park Hills area. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. The Park Hills…
Park Hills people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Park Hills area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. 44 degrees is today's …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Park Hills area. It should reach a mild 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees to…
🎧 What have we learned 10 years after Superstorm Sandy? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
It will be a warm day in Park Hills. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected …
This evening in Park Hills: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%…
Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 52F. Winds light an…
This evening in Park Hills: A few clouds from time to time. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected fo…