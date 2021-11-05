Nov. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

Park Hills's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Park Hills people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.