Nov. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland

This evening in Park Hills: Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Park Hills. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.