Nov. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

For the drive home in Park Hills: Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Park Hills area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 67 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.