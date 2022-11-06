Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: A mostly clear sky. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Park Hills area. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.
Nov. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
Our planet's rising temps are making it harder for planes to take off. It could force some airlines to leave passengers on the ground.
