 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

Nov. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Park Hills: Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Park Hills will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News