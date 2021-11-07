Nov. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

For the drive home in Park Hills: Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Park Hills will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
With little more than a month to go, the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season used all the letters in its alphabet with formation of Subtropical Storm Wanda.
A new study adds to a growing body of evidence that climate change is fueling more frequent and intense wildfires in the western United States.
