Nov. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland

For the drive home in Park Hills: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Park Hills people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.