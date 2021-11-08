Nov. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

For the drive home in Park Hills: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Park Hills area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees tomorrow. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.