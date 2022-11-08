Nov. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland

This evening in Park Hills: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Park Hills community. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.