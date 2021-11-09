Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Mainly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Park Hills area. It looks like it will be a mild 68 degrees. 51 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.
Nov. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
