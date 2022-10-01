Oct. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland

This evening in Park Hills: A mostly clear sky. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Park Hills will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.