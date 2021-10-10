This evening in Park Hills: Mostly clear during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Park Hills area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. 51 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 71% chance of rain. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.
Oct. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Park Hills community. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. 61 degrees is today's …
The Park Hills area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Expect c…
Hot, humid population centers have become epicenters of heat risk, calling into question the conventional wisdom that urbanization uniformly cuts poverty.
What goes into a disaster kit and go-bag? Here's a checklist for everything from hurricanes to wildfires
When a disaster strikes, you may be stuck for days without power or safe running water. Or you might only have time to grab a bag and go.
The Park Hills area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expec…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Park Hills. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstor…
The Park Hills area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Par…
Today's temperature in Park Hills will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. How lik…
Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of r…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. We will s…