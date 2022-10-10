This evening in Park Hills: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 58F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tomorrow's temperature in Park Hills will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 80% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
