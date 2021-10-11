 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

Oct. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Park Hills: Partly cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Park Hills. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News