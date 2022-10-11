This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Park Hills. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 47% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
