Oct. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland

This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Park Hills. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 47% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest.