For the drive home in Park Hills: Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous during the evening. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Park Hills area. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. 44 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
