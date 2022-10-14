Park Hills's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 40F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Park Hills will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Park Hills. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. We will…
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Park Hills. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
🎧 Learn what went right and wrong with Hurricane Ian forecasts on the Across the Sky podcast.
Park Hills's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like i…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Park Hills community. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in t…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Park Hills people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Park Hills community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic dr…