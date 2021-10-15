For the drive home in Park Hills: Partly cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Park Hills area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
From Montana to Nevada, snow fell in the western U.S. from Sunday into Monday, creating some very early winter wonderlands.
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
Hot, humid population centers have become epicenters of heat risk, calling into question the conventional wisdom that urbanization uniformly cuts poverty.
