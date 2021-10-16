 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

Oct. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Park Hills: Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Park Hills community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News