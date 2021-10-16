For the drive home in Park Hills: Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Park Hills community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.
Oct. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
