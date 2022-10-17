Oct. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland

For the drive home in Park Hills: Clear skies. Hard freeze expected. Low around 25F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Park Hills temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from MON 9:00 PM CDT until TUE 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.