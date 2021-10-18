For the drive home in Park Hills: Mostly clear. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Park Hills. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.
Oct. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
