This evening in Park Hills: Clear skies. Hard freeze expected. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Park Hills area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
