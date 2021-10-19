Park Hills's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Park Hills folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.
Oct. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
Related to this story
Most Popular
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Park Hills community. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. We'll see a low temper…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Park Hills area. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees…
It will be a warm day in Park Hills. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. T…
The sea ice cover in the Arctic Ocean is a key part of our climate system. The sea ice brightness reflects more solar energy to space than open water.
Park Hills will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 de…
From Montana to Nevada, snow fell in the western U.S. from Sunday into Monday, creating some very early winter wonderlands.
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees.…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Park Hills area. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 4…