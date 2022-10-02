Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Clear. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Park Hills area. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.
Oct. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Park Hills. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Park Hills area. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Park Hills community. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Park Hills folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
It will be a warm day in Park Hills. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reac…
Ian went from tropical storm to Category 4 monster in 36 hours. It's a dangerous phenomenon that climate change may make more common.
For the drive home in Park Hills: Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Park Hills. It looks lik…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Park Hills community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a dra…
Folks in the Park Hills area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in …
For the drive home in Park Hills: A mostly clear sky. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Friday, it will be a warm day in Park Hills. I…