Oct. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland

Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Clear. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Park Hills area. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.