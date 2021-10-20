This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low near 50F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Folks in the Park Hills area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
