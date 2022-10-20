Oct. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland

For the drive home in Park Hills: Partly cloudy. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Park Hills area. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. 54 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.