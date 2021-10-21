 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

Oct. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Park Hills area. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. 47 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News