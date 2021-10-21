Oct. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Park Hills area. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. 47 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.