This evening in Park Hills: A few clouds. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Park Hills area. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
On a thermometer, a tenth of a degree seems tiny. But small changes in average temps can reverberate in a global climate to turn into big disasters.