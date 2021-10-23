 Skip to main content
Oct. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

Oct. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

Park Hills's evening forecast: Showers and thundershowers likely, especially in the evening. Low 54F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Tomorrow's temperature in Park Hills will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

