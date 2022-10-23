This evening in Park Hills: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Park Hills folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.
Oct. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
Related to this story
Most Popular
🎧 Learn about what conditions make for good fall foliage on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Park Hills folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Park Hills temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Park Hills area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. E…
For the drive home in Park Hills: Clear skies. Hard freeze expected. Low around 25F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Park Hills tempe…
Park Hills folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Park Hills. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. We will s…
Graupel is a type of frozen precipitation. Its density is low, and it can easily be crushed, unlike a hailstone.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. We will see clear s…
On a thermometer, a tenth of a degree seems tiny. But small changes in average temps can reverberate in a global climate to turn into big disasters.