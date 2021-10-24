Oct. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Thunderstorms, some strong during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 49F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Park Hills area. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.