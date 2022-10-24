Park Hills's evening forecast: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Folks in the Park Hills area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 100% chance of rain. Park Hills could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.
Oct. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
